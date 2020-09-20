Listen Live Sports

Vandalism, no arrests, as protests continue in Portland

September 20, 2020 3:23 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Vandalism but no arrests occurred during a demonstration in downtown Portland involving about 200 people Saturday night.

A march began around 9 p.m. and stopped at multiple locations. Some in the group sprayed graffiti and smashed windows at a bank, restaurant and coffee shop, KOIN-TV reported.

Police reported no violence from the crowd and didn’t use force or munitions, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Friday, protests resumed after a more than week-long pause largely due to smoky air from West Coast wildfires. Officers arrested 11 people near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, according to police.

Frequently violent protests have racked the city for more than three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protesters want city officials to slash the police budget and reallocate money to Black residents and businesses. Some demonstrators also demand the resignation of the city’s mayor.

