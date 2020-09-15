Listen Live Sports

Vermont city takes step toward supervised injection site

September 15, 2020 9:38 am
 
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Leaders of Vermont’s largest city have voted to consider creating a supervised injection site for people who use heroin and other illicit drugs to reduce overdoses and get more people into treatment.

The city council in Burlington voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a resolution asking the city attorney to analyze the legal challenges of creating an overdose prevention site, also called a safe injection or safe consumption site.

At such sites, people can use drugs under medical supervision. Supporters say it can save lives by giving sterile needles, health care services and medical referrals to people with addiction, WCAX-TV reported.

Critics say they think such a site in Burlington is too risky, potentially dangerous and counterproductive in trying to curb substance abuse.

Mayor Miro Weinberger said he supports further exploration of overdose prevention sites.

The Associated Press

