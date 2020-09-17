Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

WVa National Guard hosting regional disaster training in ’21

September 17, 2020 7:11 am
 
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard will host a regional disaster training exercise next year, and the event is expected to draw more than 1,000 participants.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Vigilant Guard 2021 on Wednesday, to be held in August at the Hobet All Hazards Training Center, his office said in a news release. The event will run for nine days and will be held in coordination with United States Northern Command, the National Guard Bureau and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the release said.

The goal is to improve coordination, operational relationships and response plans of agencies across the states in preparation for emergencies.

Government agencies, public safety agencies, volunteer public safety and disaster groups and military units from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are expected to participate. Other organizations from as far away as Massachusetts have also indicated they will participate.

Advertisement

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact