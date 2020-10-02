On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
AP PHOTOS: A busy week for Trump before positive virus test

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 11:17 am
With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule the days before he tested positive for the coronavirus, attending rallies, private fundraisers, a presidential debate and hosting events at the White House.

The president was accompanied on two of his trips by aide Hope Hicks, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus after feeling ill and isolating herself on Air Force One on the way back to Washington after a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Trump, Hicks and various members of the Trump family flew to Cleveland together for the presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden. Both men were tested ahead of the debate and stood behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another. They did not wear masks during the faceoff.

Early Friday, Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

