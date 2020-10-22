On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Bird flu fears: Dutch farms ordered to keep poultry indoors

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 2:22 pm
< a min read
      

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government said Thursday it is ordering poultry farms to keep their birds indoors after six wild swans were found recently dead and tests on two of the birds came back positive for a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu.

The order was set to come into force at midnight Thursday, Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten said in a statement.

She said experts believe the H5N8 strain of avian influenza likely was brought to the Netherlands by birds migrating from Russia and Kazakhstan because the same strain circulated there over the summer.

The order to keep birds indoors on farms is intended to prevent the infection, which often kills affected birds, spreading from wild birds to farm poultry.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Hundreds of farmers in the Netherlands keep millions of chickens and other poultry to produce eggs and meat. Many of the birds are kept in indoor stalls.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19