Croatian police find weapons after shooting outside govt. HQ

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 5:16 am
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Police have found weapons in the home of a gunman who shot and wounded an officer outside the Croatian government headquarters, they said Tuesday.

The man’s father was detained for possession of two rifles with optical sights and silencers, as well as over 1,000 pieces of ammunition, police said in a statement.

The 22-year-old from the central town of Kutina on Monday fired at the policeman at Zagreb’s St. Mark’s Square in an old part of the city. He later committed suicide in a nearby neighborhood.

Authorities on Tuesday blocked public access to the square that hosts the parliament building and other top state institutions. Police were allowing only residents and officials into the area.

The shooting on Monday sparked security concerns in the European Union country. Croatian media have reported that the shooter’s father was a former fighter from the 1990s war.

Doctors said Tuesday that the wounded policeman was in stable condition after undergoing an operation. He was shot four times in the arm and torso, doctors said.

