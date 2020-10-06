On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

EU to boost Ukraine ties, urges Russia to honor peace deal

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 2:36 pm
2 min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union pledged on Tuesday to push ahead with work on a free trade agreement with Ukraine and called on Russia to respect the peace agreement aimed at ending six years of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

After talks in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, European Council President Charles Michel, who represents the bloc’s 27 national leaders, said that “the EU is and will remain Ukraine’s biggest and most reliable partner.”

“We want to deepen our cooperation with Ukraine even further,” he told reporters.

The EU has given about 15 billion euros ($17.7 billion) in support to Ukraine since Russia annexed its Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

During the meeting, three new financial agreements were sealed worth around 60 million euros to support Ukraine’s hard-hit eastern regions and civil society, as well as for climate sustainability.

But the EU underlined that Ukraine must do more to tackle corruption and accelerate reforms, notably on ensuring the independence of the judiciary and on limiting the influence of wealthy oligarchs.

“We are not acting just (out of) charity. We are acting because it is in our own interest to help Ukraine to develop and to be a free, prosperous and secure country. This is the purpose of our help; it is conditional to reforms,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

In their summit joint statement, the EU and Ukraine “called on Russia to immediately stop fueling the conflict by providing financial and military support to the armed formations it backs” in the east of the country and to respect the agreement meant to underpin peace.

        Read more Government News news.

Brokered in 2015 by France and Germany, the Minsk peace plan aimed to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists that flared in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its support for the separatists. The conflict has since killed more than 14,000.

The EU imposed a raft of sanctions on Russia over the annexation and refuses to recognize Moscow’s authority in Crimea. The bloc has also frozen the assets and imposed travel bans on officials in Crimea and Sevastopol accused of undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy celebrates 245th birthday