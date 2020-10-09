Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Germany halts purchase of new army rifles amid patent claim

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 12:55 pm
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Friday it has halted the planned purchase of next-generation assault rifles for the military, following claims that the chosen supplier may have breached a rival’s patent.

Germany’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that it “obtained verifiable information” about a possible intellectual property breach by arms manufacturer Haenel in a complaint filed last month by Heckler & Koch.

A ministerial review concluded that such a patent breach “can’t be ruled out,” meaning the process of awarding the 250 million-euro ($300 million) contract will be conducted again.

Haenel initially beat Heckler & Koch to provide 120,000 rifles to the German military to replace the latter’s G36, which is the current standard assault rifle but has suffered from overheating problems.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Haenel is owned by Abu Dhabi-based Caracal International, which in turn is part of the United Arab Emirates state conglomerate EDGE Group.

Founded in 1840, Haenel was one of many German arms manufacturers to benefit from the country’s remilitarization under the Nazis. Toward the end of World War II it developed the StG 44 assault rifle, considered a major influence for the AK-47.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021