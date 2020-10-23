On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Global money laundering monitor says COVID fraud on the rise

By The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 11:14 am
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — The international organization that monitors protections against money laundering and terrorism financing said Friday that fraud related to coronavirus is on the rise.

The Financial Action Task Force said fraud linked to counterfeit medical supplies, economic stimulus measures and online scams were hitting governments hard around the world.

Separately, the Paris-based organization kept Pakistan on its so-called gray list, saying the country had failed to meet six of its 27 recommendations and particularly needed to act more decisively against financing for terrorism. Iceland and Mongolia were taken off the list of countries under increased monitoring.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA Ozarks found a way to protect vets and employees while providing curbside hearing aid service