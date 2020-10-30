Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press
October 30, 2020 5:56 pm
< a min read
      

Losses in big technology companies drove more losses on Wall Street Friday, as the S&P 500 closed out October with its first back-to-back monthly decline since March.

The drops in several high-flying Big Tech stocks came after those companies issued uncertain outlooks for the future.

Investors have turned cautious amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe, Washington’s failure to deliver badly needed aid to the economy and uncertainty about the presidential election.

On Friday:

        Insight by AT&T: Learn how the urgency caused by the pandemic put DOT on an accelerated IT modernization path in this free webinar.

The S&P 500 lost 40.15 points, or 1.2%, to 3,269.96.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157.51 points, or 0.6%, to 26,501.60.

The Nasdaq composite gave up 274 points, or 2.5%, to 10,911.59.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index dropped 23.10 points, or 1.5%, to 1,538.48.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 195.43 points, or 5.6%.

The Dow lost 1,833.97 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq dropped 636.69 points, or 5.5%.

        Read more Government News news.

The Russell 2000 gave up 102.02 points, or 6.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 39.18 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 2,036.84 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,938.99 points, or 21.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 129.99 points, or 7.8%.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water