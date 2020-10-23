On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Kushner friend charged with cyberstalking during divorce

By The Associated Press
October 23, 2020 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A friend of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner who was once offered a low-level position in the administration has been charged with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.

Federal prosecutors in New York City accused Ken Kurson on Friday of sending threatening messages to several people in a pattern of harassment amid his divorce proceedings in 2015.

Kurson, who works in the cryptocurrency industry, was once the editor of a Kushner-owned newspaper, The New York Observer.

Kurson’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in a statement: “The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it.”

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Kurson was released on $100,000 bond at his initial court appearance on Friday in a virtual hearing before a judge in federal court in Brooklyn.

The investigation arose from a background check after the Trump administration offered Kurson a seat in 2018 on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth