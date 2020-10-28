On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Lawyers: Cop video doesn’t show fatal shooting of Black man

By The Associated Press
October 28, 2020 1:34 pm
DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) — Lawyers for two Black people who were shot by suburban Chicago police said Wednesday that video shared by authorities showed a bullet-riddled car but not the entire incident.

“We don’t have the transparency. We don’t have the truth,” Antonio Romanucci told reporters outside of a state police post in Des Plaines.

Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was killed and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, 20, was wounded after Waukegan police shot them in their car on Oct. 20.

Attorney Benjamin Crump said it appears that Waukegan officers had their body cameras off during key moments.

“What we saw was just bits and pieces,” Crump said.

Williams said Stinnette was badly wounded and was still breathing after police shot him, but the only help he received from them was a blanket.

“They allowed him to die,” she said Tuesday from her hospital room. “They wanted us to bleed out on the ground.”

