On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Lithuania, Poland recall more diplomats from Belarus

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 2:34 pm
2 min read
      

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania and Poland announced Friday they were recalling some of their diplomats from Minsk, saying Belarus has demanded that they scale down their missions.

Poland was pulling back 30 diplomats, chiefly from the consular section, and Lithuania five. The moves come amid a diplomatic tug-of-war over the recent presidential election in Belarus that is widely seen as having been rigged to give authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term.

Last week, Lithuania and Poland recalled their ambassadors to neighboring Belarus for consultations under pressure from Minsk, and Belarus did the same for its ambassadors to the two nations. In a tit-for-tat move, Minsk also demanded that the two countries reduce their diplomatic staff in Minsk.

“Belarus has made categorical demands to reduce the number of accredited Lithuanian diplomats drastically,” Rasa Jakilaitiene, spokeswoman for the Lithuanian foreign minister, said in a statement. “Together with Poland, we have decided to recall our ambassadors for consultations in order to reduce tensions and to preserve a possibility to maintain diplomatic relations.”

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

“We hope that this measure will be sufficient to maintain possibilities of dialogue,” she said about the move to recall five more diplomats.

In Poland, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said Minsk’s demand for scaling down of its mission was a “hostile move that Poland will respond to in due time and due form.”

Lithuania and Poland have have been strong critics of the political turmoil in Belarus.

Lithuania has granted shelter to Belarus opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled her country after unsuccessfully challenging Lukashenko in the country’s Aug. 9 presidential vote. Officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office but opposition members say the election was riddled with fraud and are holding large protests to call for a repeat vote.

        Read more Government News news.

Together with the two other Baltic states, Estonia and Latvia, Lithuania and Poland swiftly imposed sanctions against Belarusian leaders, and the 27-nation European Union — which includes the three Baltic nations — eventually followed suit with sanctions. Belarus is not an EU member.

___

Follow all AP stories on developments in Belarus at https://apnews.com/Belarus.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021