Lithuanian FM self-isolates due after French leader’s visit

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 6:47 am
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius will spend a week in isolation after having been in contact with an infected person who was part of the French delegation during last week’s visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, an official said Monday.

The Baltic News Agency quoted Rasa Jakilaitiene, a spokeswoman for Linkevicius.

The French Embassy told the the region’s main news agency that two staff members of the French Embassy in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius had tested positive for coronavirus and they were part of Macron’s delegation.

The persons are self-isolating and the French Embassy has been closed for several days, BNS said. There was no immediate reaction from the French mission in Vilnius.

According to BNS, the delegation from Paris was pre-tested and the results were negative before the visit.

Macron visited Lithuania on Sept. 28-29.

