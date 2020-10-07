Trending:
Officials: Florida deputy kills armed woman during standoff

By The Associated Press
October 7, 2020 7:05 pm
HILLIARD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy fatally shot a woman armed with a rifle during a standoff, authorities said.

The standoff occurred Tuesday at the 48-year-old woman’s home in Hilliard, north of Jacksonville, the Florida Times-Union reported.

Despite an injunction ordering her to stay away, the woman had gotten into a confrontation with another woman at her ex-husband’s home on Tuesday afternoon, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman eventually returned to her home, a camper on her father’s property.

The father called the sheriff’s office and told them that the woman had a gun and was threatening to kill herself, according to investigators. When SWAT officers arrived and began to surround the camper, officials said, the woman stepped outside and aimed an AR-15 at a deputy. The deputy fired once, killing the woman, they said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release the names or races of the deputy or the woman who was shot.

