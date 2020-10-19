On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Pakistan lifts brief ban on Chinese social media app TikTok

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 3:36 pm
< a min read
      

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulatory agency said Monday it lifted a temporary ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok “with some conditions.” However, it gave no further details.

The development comes about 10 days after the video-sharing platform was blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, saying it took the step after receiving complaints of “immoral and indecent” content on TikTok.

In Monday’s statement, it said in view of the presence of “indecent and immoral content” on TikTok the agency had been emphasizing on the video-sharing platform to prevent the spread of such content.

Pakistan has close relations with China and the video-sharing app, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, is the third-most downloaded app over the past year. That’s behind WhatsApp and Facebook and it has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, crewmates land safely back on Earth