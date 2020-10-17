On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police officer shot, another man injured in Kansas shooting

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 5:50 pm
1 min read
      

A police officer and another man were injured by gunfire in Kansas, authorities said.

Lyons police officer Cory Ryan was shot multiple times when responding to a 911 call Friday afternoon from a man who said he had been threatened with a gun, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported. The 36-year-old police officer went to a Lyons residence and was shot by a man who lived there, 40-year-old Adam Hrabik, the bureau said.

Two bystanders who saw the shooting drove the officer to a hospital in their vehicle.

Lyons Police chief Justin Holliday also sustained minor injuries when removing a 56-year-old Lyons man who had been shot from the scene. Holliday is recovering at home after being treated at a local hospital.

Ryan was later transferred from a local hospital to a Wichita hospital where he is improving and is listed Saturday in critical, but stable condition. The 56-year-old man is in good condition Saturday and is expected to be released from the hospital.

An hourslong standoff ensued after Hrabik retreated into the residence, according to investigators. Negotiators with the Kansas Highway Patrol’s special response team got him to leave the home at about 7:10 p.m., The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Hrabik has not been formally charged.

