Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Report: Chris Christie ‘knocked back,’ ‘not knocked down’

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 9:06 pm
1 min read
      

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is “knocked back” but “not knocked down,” while hospitalized with the coronavirus, the Star Ledger reported Monday.

The newspaper’s columnist Tom Moran reported he spoke to the former GOP governor for 10 minutes Monday. Christie sounded raspy, but didn’t want to talk about details about his health or his treatment, according to the article.

Christie said the virus is scary, of course, and that he’s a prime target given his weight and a history of asthma, according to the newspaper.

Christie called to “rub (Moran’s) nose” in a mistake he had made stemming from Christie’s 2012 visit to Jordan, according to the newspaper.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

“So, for now, folks, let’s not worry too much. The man is knocked back, but he’s not knocked down,” Moran wrote.

Andrew Christie, the former governor’s son, who works in scouting for the New York Mets, said his father remains in a COVID isolation room at the hospital and is doing well.

Christie announced Saturday morning that he tested positive a day after President Donald Trump’s own diagnosis. He was with the president for debate prep in Cleveland on Tuesday and at the Rose Garden event where Trump named Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick for the Supreme Court on Sept. 26.

Later Saturday, Christie said he had gone to the hospital for precautionary reasons including his history of asthma.

        Read more Government News news.

Messages seeking comment were left with Christie’s spokeswoman.

___

Associated Press Ron Blum contributed to this report.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane