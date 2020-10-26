On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Rights group: Hamas frees Gazan man who met Israelis on Zoom

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 1:17 pm
< a min read
      

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas authorities on Monday released three Palestinian peace campaigners who were jailed last April for holding an online video conference with Israeli participants, a rights group and the main defendant’s family said.

Rami Aman, 39, was detained in April along with seven members of his Gaza Youth Committee group after holding a two-hour Zoom meeting. The event drew dozens of peace activists, including Israelis.

Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel’s existence, pressed treason charges against Aman and a colleague, but released five of the detainees days later.

On Monday, the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, which defended Aman, said a military court suspended the remainder of the defendants’ one-year sentence and released them.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Aman’s family confirmed their son arrived home but declined to comment further.

The rare Zoom conference bringing Israelis and Gazans together was advertised on a Facebook event page and some Israeli participants published a recording of the discussions, prompting fierce condemnations of Aman and other Gaza participants. Hamas-run security forces then made the arrests.

Since seizing power in 2007, Hamas has fought three wars against Israel, and anti-Israel sentiment is common in Gaza.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Media News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19