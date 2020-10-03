Trending:
Senator, correcting himself, says he does not have COVID-19

By Associated Press
October 3, 2020 1:49 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said he misspoke Saturday when he said on national television that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican from Florida tweeted: “I misspoke this morning in my @FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID and tested NEGATIVE.”

During an interview Saturday morning on “Cavuto Live,” when asked about three Senate colleagues who had contracted the virus in recent days, Scott said, “I was tested yesterday, I think for the 6th time, and I tested positive again.”

At least three Republican colleagues — U.S. Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — have been diagnosed with the virus in recent days. A few moments before he misspoke, Scott had said that senators were still doing their jobs.

“They’re talking to people. They’re trying to do their job every day,” Scott said.

A short time later, Scott’s spokesman, Chris Hartline, tweeted, “For everyone calling and texting right now, Senator Scott misspoke on tv this morning. He tested negative for COVID yesterday.”

