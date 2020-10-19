On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Top military leaders cleared to return to work at Pentagon

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 12:36 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top military leaders have been cleared to return to work at the Pentagon after having self-quarantined as a precaution following the positive COVID-19 test of a senior Coast Guard official in early October.

The go-ahead to resume work from the Pentagon was given last week, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and after members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had multiple negative tests for the virus, officials said Monday.

Some members of the Joint Chiefs happen to be away this week on personal business unrelated to the virus.

The chiefs began working remotely two weeks ago after learning that Adm. Charles W. Ray, the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, had tested positive. Ray had attended a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff days earlier.

Top military leaders have robust communication systems installed in their homes as a routine matter, and many have sporadically worked from home during the pandemic for a variety of reasons. Some stayed home after having been previously exposed to the virus, and other military leaders have self-quarantined for a short time after returning from travel.

