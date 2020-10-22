On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Turkey central bank keeps rate on hold despite currency drop

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 7:34 am
1 min read
      

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Central Bank kept its key interest rate on hold at 10.25% on Thursday, despite market expectations for an increase that would help support the currency.

The bank surprised last month with a 2 percentage point rate increase, its first hike in two years, as it tried to contain inflation and prop up the Turkish lira.

The currency has lost some 24% of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year, hitting record lows.

The lira had traded higher this week ahead of the central bank decision. After the bank’s decision, the lira resumed its drop and was trading at around 7.96 against the dollar.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Explaining its decision, the bank said in a statement that financial conditions had already tightened significantly. It said it would continue liquidity measures to combat inflation.

The bank has been resisting pressures to increase interest rates despite high inflation and a wide current account deficit, in line with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s aversion to high rates.

Lower interest rates tend to weaken a currency but can boost economic growth and inflation.

In 2018, the bank had raised interest rates to 24% after a diplomatic row with the United States saw the lira’s value nosedive. That caused a spike in inflation and widespread criticism that the bank had acted too slow to tighten monetary policy.

Erdogan fired the central bank governor 10 months later and the bank then gradually began reducing the benchmark rate, down to 8.25% until last month’s hike.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Lindsay Cordero uses art to express herself and counter anxiety during COVID-19