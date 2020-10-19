FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares lifted by stronger China growth numbers

UNDATED (AP) — Shares advanced in Asia on Monday after China reported its economy grew at a 4.9% annual pace in the last quarter, with consumer spending and industrial production rising to pre-pandemic levels.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 led the gains, adding more than 1% by midday.

China was the first country to suffer coronavirus outbreaks and the first to emerge from the pandemic and begin reopening its economy. After contracting 6.8% in the first quarter of this year the economy grew 3.2% in the April-June quarter.

The 2.7% quarterly expansion was weaker than expected. Still, the recovery of Asia’s largest economy is good news for other countries that rely heavily on trade with China, including Japan. It reported Monday that its exports fell at a slower pace in September from a year earlier, partly thanks to higher demand from China.

CHINA-ECONOMY

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth accelerated to 4.9% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as a shaky recovery from the coronavirus pandemic gathered strength.

China, where virus outbreaks began in December, became the first major economy to return to growth with a 3.2% expansion in the quarter ending in June. Output contracted 6.8% in the first quarter.

The ruling Communist Party began easing anti-disease controls and reopening factories, shops and offices in March after declaring the virus under control but has kept monitoring and some travel controls in place.

China has reported 4,634 coronavirus deaths and 85,685 confirmed cases, as well as three suspected cases.

JAPAN-EXPORTS

Japan exports fall amid slow recovery from pandemic downturn

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its exports fell at a slower pace in September in a sign that trade damage from the coronavirus pandemic is easing. Finance Ministry data released Monday showed Japan’s exports in September declined 4.9% from the same month a year earlier, but, better than the nearly 15% drop in August.

The nation’s imports fell 17.2% overall.

Imports had fallen 20.8% in August.

Japan’s export-reliant economy is in recession as the outbreak slams business activity and deadens trade.

Recoveries in China and elsewhere in Asia are helping to revive demand and enliven Japan’s economy.

GULF OIL-LEASE SALE

Federal officials making changes to some oil-lease terms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal oil lease sale in November will be the first in a decade to offer 10-year leases at some depths. Since 2010, leases in depths of about a half-mile to nearly a mile have run for seven years, with a three-year extension available for companies that have started a well on their lease.

The Bureau of Offshore Energy Management says that after carefully studying the past 10 years’ data, it is changing back to the practice before 2010.

It is offering about 78 million acres in water from nine feet to more than 11,115 feet.

Like all sales since August 2016, the sale on Nov. 18 will be livestreamed, Bids will be read publicly.

The last lease sale, in March, offered about the same acreage and got bids on about 0.5% of the total.

IRAN ARMS EMBARGO

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A decade-long U.N. arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets has expired. That’s despite objections from the United States. Iran on Sunday heralded the end of the arms embargo “a momentous day for the international community … in defiance of the U.S. regime’s effort.”

The Trump administration, meanwhile, has insisted it’s re-invoked all U.N. sanctions on Iran via a clause in the nuclear deal it withdrew from in 2018. But that’s a claim ignored by the rest of the world.

In practice, however, Iran’s economy remains crippled by broad-reaching U.S. sanctions, and other nations may avoid arms deals with Tehran for fear of American financial retaliation. The Trump administration has warned that any sales of weapons to Iran or exports from Iran will be penalized.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAPID TESTING

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. can now test several million people daily for coronavirus but the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. Testing sites are legally required to report their results to public health agencies. But state health officials say the results from many rapid tests are going unreported.

The government is shipping 100 million of the newest rapid tests for use in public schools, assisted living centers and other new testing sites with little training or staffing to report the results.

Early in the outbreak, nearly all U.S. testing relied on genetic tests that could only be developed at high-tech laboratories. Even under the best circumstances, people had to wait about two to three days to get results.

Beginning in the summer, cheaper, 15-minute tests — which detect viral proteins called antigens on a nasal swab — became available. The first versions still needed to be processed using portable readers. The millions of new tests from Abbott Laboratories now going out to states are even easier to use: they’re about the size of a credit card and can be developed with a few drops of chemical solution.

Federal health officials say about half of the nation’s daily testing capacity now consists of rapid tests.

CALIFORNIA WILDIRES-POWER SHUTOFFS

PG&E lacked basic training before California blackouts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When Pacific Gas & Electric intentionally cut power to Northern California last fall, few of its emergency managers had learned the fundamentals of managing an emergency in their home state.

The nation’s largest utility entered 2019 planning to “de-energize” its aging electric grid so downed power lines couldn’t spark a blaze. Yet only a handful of the hundreds of people who handled the blackouts were trained in the disaster response playbook used in California.

Predictably enough, the October 2019 outages brought chaos from the San Francisco Bay Area to the Sierra Nevada, as more than 2 million people lost power.

Computers went dark, phones stopped working as did gas pumps, elevators, traffic lights, water pumps, stoves, medical devices — the list seemed endless.

By contrast, three power shutoffs this fall have been smoother after most of the emergency managers completed the training.

