Asian shares mixed as U.S. virus aid hopes fade

UNDATED (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street declined as hopes for badly needed new economic aid for the U.S. economy faded.

Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong slipped Tuesday, while shares rose in South Korea and Shanghai. Investors are focused on a U.S. stimulus package as the world faces deep uncertainty about the continuing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.6%. Investors were also looking ahead to another busy week of corporate earnings reports. Across the S&P 500, analysts are expecting companies to report another drop in profits.

Deadline looms, but COVID relief deal may be far off

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reporting some progress in advance of a Tuesday deadline for reaching a pre-election deal with President Donald Trump on a new coronavirus relief package, but the same problems bedeviling the effort remain in place despite optimistic talk from the president and his team.

Pelosi negotiated for nearly an hour Monday with Trump’s top emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and a top aide called it productive.

On MSNBC Monday evening, Pelosi said: “Finally, they have come to the table and we’re going to try to get something done,” adding “We may not like this, we may not like that but let’s see on balance if we can go forward.”

GM expected to announce electric vehicle for Tennessee plant

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, when it makes a major manufacturing announcement on Tuesday.

The Detroit automaker said it plans an online announcement Tuesday morning, but it declined further comment.

On Friday, Gerald Johnson, GM’s head of global manufacturing, said the factory for the Lyriq would be announced this week.

The consulting firm LMC Automotive predicted that the Lyriq, the company’s first electric SUV, will be built in Spring Hill. That means Spring Hill is likely to be the company’s third electric vehicle factory. LMC Senior Vice President Jeff Schuster said he expects GM to build other electric vehicles at Spring Hill as well.

Canada-China spat heats up over ambassador’s alleged threat

TORONTO (AP) — The diplomatic spat between Canada and China grew more heated on Monday as Beijing denounced press criticism of its ambassador to Ottawa, only to have Canada’s deputy prime minister and opposition leader echo the criticism.

The exchange comes at a moment when ties between the countries are at their lowest point in years, largely due to China’ outrage over Canada’s detention of a top executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and the subsequent arrest of two Canadians.

The new friction arose when China’s ambassador to Canada branded pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong as violent criminals and said if Canada grants them asylum it would amount to interference in China’s internal affairs.

Canada’s deputy prime minister criticized the remarks while speaking in Parliament.

Fortunes of China’s internet

BEIJING (AP) — Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, held onto his status as China’s richest tycoon this year as surging demand for online shopping and other services during the coronavirus pandemic swelled the fortunes of internet entrepreneurs.

According to survey released Tuesday by Hurun Research Institute, Ma’s fortune rose 45% percent over 2019 to $58.8 billion.

Ma Huateng, founder of Tencent, which operates the popular WeChat messaging service, was No. 2 at $57.4 billion, up 50%. Debuting at No. 3 was Zhong Shanshan, chairman of bottled water brand Nongfu Spring, with $53.7 billion following his company’s Hong Kong stock market debut in September.

Rising share prices created an average of five new Chinese entrepreneurs worth at least $1 billion every week over the past year, according to Hurun’s founder, Rupert Hoogewerf.

Los Angeles faces lawsuit over marijuana delivery licenses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two marijuana trade organizations filed a lawsuit Monday against the nation’s largest legal pot market over restrictions on stand-alone delivery services that have blocked them from obtaining licenses until 2025.

The lawsuit against Los Angeles and its Department of Cannabis Regulation seeks to overturn rules enacted earlier this year that postponed the availability of those licenses for certain businesses, even though broad legal sales began in the state in January 2018.

Under the changes, those licenses would only be available to so-called social-equity operators — people, many of color, who were arrested or convicted of a marijuana-related offense or lived in neighborhoods marked by high marijuana arrest rates.

The lawsuit does not seek to limit the right of social-equity applicants to obtain delivery licenses, but wants the court to permit other stand-alone delivery businesses to apply, which is what the law initially allowed.

Minister: Cops failing Indigenous in Canada lobster dispute

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canada’s Indigenous services minister says police in Nova Scotia have failed to properly protect Indigenous people embroiled in an ugly dispute over lobster fishing.

Marc Miller made the comments about the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday after a turbulent weekend in the Atlantic province. A lobster pound was burned to the ground and police accused one person of assaulting a Mi’kmaq leader and another of setting fire to a van owned by an Indigenous fisherman.

For weeks, Indigenous fishermen have said they are being targeted with harassment, vandalism and violence from commercial harvesters.

