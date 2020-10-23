FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks slip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are modestly lower on Wall Street as more U.S. companies report results for the summer earnings period. The S&P 500 index is on track for its first weekly loss in four weeks. Losses in technology stocks are outweighing small gains in health care and other sectors. Drugmaker Gilead (GIHL’-ee-uhd) rose after U.S. regulators gave formal approval to its antiviral drug remdesivir (rehm-DEHZ-ih-veer) to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Treasury yields remained near their highest level since June.

Stocks have been mostly pushing higher this month after giving back some of their big gains this year in a sudden September swoon. The S&P 500 notched a gain in each of the past three weeks and is up about 2.5% for the month heading into the final week of October.

AMERICAN EXPRESS-RESULTS

AmEx profits plunge as travel spending comes to a standstill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — American Express’ fourth-quarter profits dropped by 39% as the pandemic’s deep impacts on travel, entertainment and dining dramatically affected results of the credit card giant. The New York-based company earned $1.07 billion, or $1.30 a share, down from $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share. While AmEx has not been as negatively impacted by defaults and delinquencies as other credit card companies, the company’s bottom line has been hit hard by its business model tied into the well-to-do traveling and dining out. AmEx’s discount revenue, or the money it makes off of each swipe or tap of an American Express card, was roughly $4.99 billion in the quarter. That’s down from $6.83 billion in the same period a year earlier.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPAIN-TOURISM

Tourism slump continues in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A grim year for the Spanish tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic stretched into September, when overnight hotel stays were down 78% on the same month last year. Spain is the world’s second most popular vacation destination, after France, but hotel stays in the first nine months of 2020 were down 71% from 2019, the national statistics agency said Friday. September was the seventh straight month to record a sharp drop. Before the pandemic, tourism generated 12% of Spain’s GDP and provided 2.6 million jobs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-POLAND

Poland toughens restrictions

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has announced the entire country will become a “red zone” of strict anti-COVID-19 restrictions starting tomorrow, a step short of a lockdown. The measures, expanded from local red zones, include wearing masks at all times outdoors and switching all primary schools to remote learning. Restaurants can provide takeout only for another two weeks and gatherings cannot exceed five people, except for professional activity. People over 70 are asked to stay home. The move came as the nation of 38 million hit another daily record of new registered infections — over 13,600 and 153 deaths.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONEY LAUNDERING

Global money laundering monitor says COVID fraud on the rise

PARIS (AP) — The international organization that monitors protections against money laundering and terrorism financing said Friday that fraud related to coronavirus is on the rise.

The Financial Action Task Force said fraud linked to counterfeit medical supplies, economic stimulus measures and online scams were hitting governments hard around the world.

Separately, the Paris-based organization kept Pakistan on its so-called gray list, saying the country had failed to meet six of its 27 recommendations and particularly needed to act more decisively against financing for terrorism. Iceland and Mongolia were taken off the list of countries under increased monitoring.

FRANCE-BITCOIN FRAUD

Trial of Russian in alleged bitcoin fraud to wrap in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have requested a 10-year jail term and a fine of 750,000 euros, nearly $890,000, for a Russian man accused of using ransomware in a 135 million-euro fraud using the cryptocurrency bitcoin. Alexander Vinnik is facing charges of extortion, money laundering and criminal association. He is also wanted in the United States and Russia. A series of attacks on French businesses and organizations between 2016 and 2018 led to 20 victims paying ransom demands issued in bitcoin, one of the more widely used cryptocurrencies.

GREECE-LOAN PROTECTION

Greece: Insolvency overhaul during pandemic triggers spat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek government’s opposition is trying to block new insolvency legislation that it argues would leave vulnerable mortgage holders more exposed to repossession during the pandemic. The government is overhauling its bankruptcy regulations, replacing a protection scheme for distressed loans on primary homes, which expired in July, with a state subsidy program. The conservative government says the proposed changes would be better targeted and would ease pressure on banks. The opposition says it would put more mortgage holders at risk. To halt the move, the opposition has brought a motion of censure against the finance minister.

IRAQ-TROUBLED ECONOMY

Bloated public salaries at heart of Iraq’s economic woes

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s government is struggling to pay the salaries of its public sector employees, its coffers drained because of this year’s plunge in oil prices. Delays in pay have thrown the lives of hundreds of thousands of civil servants into turmoil, and the crisis is raising fears of instability ahead of mass demonstrations later this week. The government has ambitions of cutting back the massive public payroll, which soaks up nearly three-quarters of all state expenditures. But to do that, it needs the backing of political factions who depend on handing out state jobs to supporters to entrench their power.

EUROPE-VEGGIE BURGERS

Veggie burgers are still burgers, at least in Europe

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s a meaty issue but the European Union has taken a stance: Veggie burgers are in fact burgers. European lawmakers said Friday that plant-based products that do not contain meat, including veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages, can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the EU’s 27 countries. Europe’s largest farmers’ association had supported a ban, arguing that labeling vegetarian substitutes with designations bringing meat to mind was misleading for consumers. On the other side of the debate, a group of 13 organizations including Greenpeace and WWF urged lawmakers to reject the proposed amendments, arguing that a ban would have not only exposed the EU “to ridicule,” but also damaged its environmental credibility.

