FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mostly fall on uncertainty over US election

Asian shares are mostly lower in muted trading amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea fell in Monday trading. Hong Kong’s market was closed and Shanghai shares fell. Investors remain worried over surging cases and deaths related to COVID-19, especially in the U.S. and Europe, and the implications for trade, tourism and economic activity. Stocks finished higher last week on Wall Street as hopes persisted that the Democrats and Republicans will manage to forge a compromise on more aid for the U.S. economy.

CHINA-ECONOMY

Chinese leaders focus on tech as they make 5-year plan

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leaders met Monday to formulate an economic blueprint for the next five years that is expected to emphasize development of semiconductors and other technology at a time when Washington is cutting off access to U.S. technology.

President Xi Jinping’s government is working to promote self-sustaining growth supported by domestic consumer spending and technology development as tensions with trading partners hamper access to export markets and technology.

The ruling Communist Party wants Chinese industry to rely on domestic suppliers and consumers, a strategy it calls “dual circulation.” Economists warn that while this might help to reduce disruption of trade disputes with the United States and other partners, it will raise costs and hurt productivity.

The Five-Year Plan, the 14th in a series issued since the 1950s, is the foundation for government industrial plans in the heavily regulated economy. Its broad outlines are due to be announced after the meeting ends Thursday but the full plan won’t be released until March. Legal and regulatory changes and plans for individual industries will follow

VIRUS OUTBEAK-AUSTRALIA

Lockdown largely ending in Melbourne, Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s former coronavirus hot spot Melbourne will largely emerge from lockdown after the city on Monday recorded its first day without a new COVID-19 case in more than four months.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said from 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday all shops, restaurants, cafes and bars will be allowed to open and outdoors contact sports can resume.

From 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8, Melbourne residents will no longer be restricted to traveling within 25 kilometers (16 miles) of their homes. They will also be allowed to travel from the city to other parts of Victoria.

Melbourne, the nation’s second-largest city, has been under strict lockdown measures since early July and the state government has been accused of inflicting unnecessary economic damage by not relaxing restrictions sooner.

Victoria’s daily infection tally peaked at 725 in early August.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EUROPE

Virus is pummeling Europe’s eateries — and winter is coming

HEIKRUIS, Belgium (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is surging across Europe with renewed force and, with winter coming, its restaurant industry is struggling. Spring lockdowns already devastated many eateries, and now a new set of restrictions is dealing a second blow.

Some governments have ordered restaurants to close or cut back their hours. Others have imposed nightly curfews and social distancing requirements that allow for fewer cafe customers.

Belgium’s prime minister ordered cafes, bars and restaurants to close for at least a month in the face of surging infections.

Italy’s leader has imposed at least a month of new restrictions to fight rising coronavirus infections, shutting down gyms, pools and movie theaters and putting an early curfew on cafes and restaurants.

More than just jobs and revenue are at stake — restaurants lie at the heart of European life. The governments of Italy and Spain announced new measures Sunday that are aimed at curbing spiraling infections but also detrimental to citizens’ love of late-night dining.

AUSTRALIA-QATAR-EXAMINATIONS

Australia protests Qatar airport’s exams of women passengers

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA (AP) — Australia has condemned Qatar authorities’ treatment of women passengers on a flight to Sydney who were subjected to internal examinations after a newborn baby was found abandoned at a Doha airport.

The women were examined on Oct. 2 after Qatar Airways Flight 908 to Sydney was delayed.

Australian officials described the treatment of the women as offensive and beyond circumstances in which they could give free and informed consent. The airport said the baby was safe.

Seven Network News reported. that the women were examined in an ambulance parked on the tarmac.

One passenger said, women were taken from the plane regardless of their age and were upset when they came back and said they had to take off their underwear or their clothes from the bottom to be inspected to see if they had given birth.

SOUTH KOREA-OBIT-SAMSUNG CHIEF

Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung’s rise, dies at 78

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Lee Kun-Hee, who transformed Samsung Electronics from a small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died. The company chairman had been hospitalized since having a heart attack in 2014 and his son has been running the company.

Samsung said the elder Lee died on Sunday with his family by his side.

Lee Kun-hee inherited control of Samsung from his own father and led it for nearly 30 years. In that time, Samsung became a global brand and the world’s largest maker of smartphones, TVs and memory chips. It is South Korea’s biggest company and has been credited with helping propel the country’s economy but was also ensnared in corruption.

OBIT-ROBERT MURRAY

Coal magnate Robert Murray dead at 80, days after retiring

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Coal magnate Robert Murray died at his home in Ohio less than a week after announcing his retirement as board chairman of a major U.S. coal operator.

Michael Shaheen, an attorney who had recently been representing Murray, confirmed the Sunday morning death of the 80-year-old in St. Clairsville to The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register.

Murray had announced his retirement Monday, Oct. 19, from American Consolidated Natural Resource Holdings Inc. The company is the largest privately owned U.S. coal operator with active mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Utah. Murray was the founder, president and CEO of the company’s predecessor, Murray Energy.

Murray Energy was launched in 1988. The company recently emerged from federal bankruptcy protection, with its Chapter 11 plan becoming effective last month.

No official cause of death was given. Public reports recently stated Murray applied for black lung benefits with the U.S. Department of Labor. The application said Murray was heavily dependent on oxygen. Murray had fought federal mine safety regulations for years, with his company filing an unsuccessful lawsuit in 2014 over regulations to cut the amount of coal dust in coal mines to reduce the incidence of black lung disease.

