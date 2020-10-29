Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

US allows Jerusalem-born citizens to put Israel on passports

By The Associated Press
October 29, 2020 10:56 am
2 min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States will allow Americans born in disputed Jerusalem to list Israel as their place of birth on passports and other documents, according to a new policy announced Thursday.

The move came a day after the United States amended science accords signed with Israel to apply to institutions in the occupied West Bank. The changes, enacted days before the U.S. election, appeared to be aimed at shoring up the support of evangelical Christians and other Israel backers.

President Donald Trump’s administration broke with decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and later moving the embassy there from Tel Aviv, where most other countries maintain their missions.

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war along with the West Bank, territories the Palestinians seek as part of their future state. Israel considers the entire city its “unified, eternal” capital while the Palestinians want their own capital in east Jerusalem.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the new passport policy was in keeping with the decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Jerusalem-born Americans will be able to specify either “Israel” or “Jerusalem” as their place of birth on passports and official documents.

Those who do not specify their place of birth will be listed as having been born in Jerusalem.

Trump has taken a series of unprecedented steps to support Israel and isolate the Palestinians. He released a plan to resolve the Middle East conflict in January that overwhelmingly favors Israel and was immediately rejected by the Palestinians.

The administration has succeeded, however, in improving ties between Israel and other Arab nations. In recent weeks the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have agreed to normalize relations with Israel, giving Trump a string of foreign policy achievements ahead of the vote.

In return, the United Arab Emirates hopes to purchase advanced U.S. weapons, including stealth F-35 fighter jets, and Sudan will be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, which will allow it to receive much-needed foreign aid.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Science News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues injured hiker in North Carolina