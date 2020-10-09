Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Watchdog urges more action to protect planes from hackers

By DAVID KOENIG
October 9, 2020 2:22 pm
2 min read
      

Federal regulators have not taken adequate steps to protect computer systems on airliners from hackers, a government watchdog agency reported on Friday.

The agency said the Federal Aviation Administration has not developed a training program for cybersecurity or test airplane computer systems that could be vulnerable to attack.

The Government Accountability Office said that without improvements, “FAA may not be able to ensure sufficient oversight to guard against evolving avionics cybersecurity risks.”

The GAO recommends that FAA conduct a risk assessment of security of avionics systems and train inspectors to judge security of avionics systems. It said FAA should also enact guidance that includes independent testing of cybersecurity on new airplane designs.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

The GAO report focused on the vulnerability of systems on planes that automatically transmit data to air traffic controllers, airline maintenance crews and others on the ground. Advanced networks carry data used to track planes, tell pilots about weather ahead, and handle secure communication between pilots and people on the ground.

The auditors said the ever-growing use of technology and increasingly complex systems have created “new opportunities for persons with malicious intentions to target commercial transport airplanes.” They said, however, that aircraft manufacturers have built in safeguards, and there have been no reports of successful hacker attacks.

Manufacturer representatives told GAO they realize cybersecurity threats are growing, and they are trying to involve security experts in testing their planes. Airbus officials told GAO they have allowed security agencies in France, Germany and the United Kingdom to conduct cyber-penetration tests. Boeing Co. told the auditors they have also allowed third-party testing during airplane certification after the FAA requested the step.

The FAA said it agreed with most of the watchdog agency’s recommendations. It said it has addressing cybersecurity risks to planes since 2005 using standards that were created with the help of the aviation industry.

        Read more Government News news.

Senators including Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Jack Reed, D-R.I., asked GAO to conduct the study, which was done between April 2019 and this month.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021