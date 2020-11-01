Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

1 killed in protests against Peru’s new president

By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 12:22 am
1 min read
      

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of Peruvians rallied in the country’s capital Saturday against the interim government of President Manuel Merino in protests that have left at least one person dead, authorities said.

Peru’s social security institute and doctors said a 25-year-old man was apparently killed by gunshot wounds during the increasingly violent demonstrations against the sudden removal by congress of now former President Martin Vizcarra.

Speaking to a local radio station, Merino, 59, denied the protests were against him, saying they were young people protesting unemployment and not being able to complete their studies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Lima, more than 5,000 protesters wore masks and carried signs that read “Merino is not my president.” Protests have also been held in the main cities of the Andes and the Amazon.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Merino assumed power on Monday after Congress removed the popular Vizcarra from the presidency using a vague “permanent moral incapacity” clause. Lawmakers complained about his handling of the pandemic and accusing him of corruption.

The shock vote drew condemnation from international rights groups who warned that the powerful legislature may have violated the constitution and jeopardized Peru’s democracy.

The move has also sparked five days of protests unlike any seen in recent years, fueled largely by young people typically apathetic to the country’s notoriously turbulent politics who saw the ouster as a power grab by lawmakers, many of whom were being investigated for corruption under Vizcarra’s government

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber becomes first Black female brigade commander to lead midshipmen