2020 Latest: Trump at Virginia club as vote counts continue

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 10:56 am
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

States are still counting votes in the presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden is on the verge of victory and President Donald Trump is at his Virginia golf club for the first time since the end of September.

Trump left the White House on Saturday morning and had on golf shoes, a windbreaker and a white hat.

The White House isn’t immediately responding to questions about the president’s possible golfing partners.

There were a few people with Biden flag banners outside the club entrance when Trump arrived.

Trump also has spent the morning tweeting about his unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud and illegal voting. Twitter hid four of the president’s tweets behind a warning label that they may contain disputed or misleading statements about the election.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

The vote-counting rolls on in several states as President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden try to reach the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes to win the White House.

