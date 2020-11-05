On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

American imprisoned in Russia complains of sleep deprivation

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 1:10 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — The brother of an American convicted of espionage in Russia said Thursday that his imprisoned sibling is suffering sleep deprivation at a prison colony where he is serving a 16-year sentence.

David Whelan said his brother, Paul, complained that he was being woken up at approximately 2-hour intervals every night over the past few weeks. The practice apparently began because someone in the Russian system deemed Paul Whelan a flight risk, his brother said.

“It is ridiculous to label someone like Paul – a foreigner lacking in money and language skills, let alone family and other connections in Russia – a flight risk,” David Whelan said.

The U.S. Embassy has protested to the Russian Foreign Ministry but not received a response, he said.

        Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Paul Whelan, a former corporate security executive from Michigan, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018. His lawyer said Whelan was handed a flash drive that had classified information on it that he didn’t know about.

Whelan was convicted in June and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He was sent to a prison colony in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers (210 miles) east of Moscow.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio area engineer Russell Wahlay awarded the Bronze De Fleury