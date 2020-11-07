On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

AP PHOTOS: Coast to coast, Americans react to Biden victory

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 4:11 pm
1 min read
      

Jubilant crowds celebrated the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the nation’s next president and vice president Saturday, honking horns, cheering and dancing in the streets across the country.

Supporters of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence turned out to express their disapproval and to back the president, who has not conceded and vowed a legal fight.

After Pennsylvania became the state that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College, impromptu street parties broke out from Philadelphia to New York to Harris’ hometown of Oakland, California, where supporters in face masks held up campaign signs beneath a theater marquee reading “every vote must be counted.”

In Washington, crowds rallied in the recently redubbed Black Lives Matter Plaza just steps from the White House and the site of large protests against racial injustice earlier this year. Outside Vaughn’s Lounge in New Orleans, revelers bathed in a champagne shower.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

The mood was grim among Trump backers near the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, where a woman in a campaign T-shirt held up a crucifix, a glum expression on her face. In North Las Vegas, outside the local elections department offices, an armed supporter of the president raised a defiant fist into the air as red, white and blue Trump flags fluttered.

There were also pro-Trump demonstrations from Atlanta to Philadelphia. The latter, like some other cities, saw people from opposite camps come face-to-face, leading to some shouting and jawing back and forth.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta