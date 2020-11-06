On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Army: Soldier dies in rifle training at Fort Jackson in SC

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 6:48 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A soldier at Fort Jackson in South Carolina has died from injuries sustained on the rifle training range, Army officials said.

The soldier was an 18-year-old man from California, Fort Jackson spokesperson Leslie Ann Sully said in a news release. The soldier’s name has not been released. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment.

The soldier suffered the fatal injury Thursday while training on the rifle range, Sully said in the release. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the incident.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.

“Our hearts are heavy for our teammate, the unit soldiers and all the family members,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. “We are providing comfort and assistance to those involved.”

Military police are investigating.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta