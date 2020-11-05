Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Bank of England increases stimulus by more than expected

By The Associated Press
November 5, 2020 2:22 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has increased its monetary stimulus by a bigger than anticipated 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) as it tries to boost the economy through new lockdown measures.

In a statement released Thursday, the bank’s rate-setting panel said its challenge is to respond to the economic and financial impact of the resurgence of the coronavirus, which has led to the reimposition of widespread restrictions across the U.K.

The consensus in financial markets was that the bank would raise its bond-buying program by 100 billion pounds.

The Monetary Policy Committee also kept its main interest rate unchanged at the record low of 0.1%.

        Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ohio area engineer Russell Wahlay awarded the Bronze De Fleury