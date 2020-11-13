On Air: Agency in Focus
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

By Associated Press
November 13, 2020 1:21 pm
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge denied bond Friday for the father and son charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said he’s concerned that Gregory McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, took the law into their own hands and endangered neighbors when they pursued the 25-year-old Black man with guns and shot him in a residential street.

Defense attorneys say the McMichaels had reason to suspect Arbery was a burglar and Travis McMichael was defending himself when he shot Arbery in the port city of Brunswick.

