On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Britain condemns expulsion of 2 diplomats from Belarus

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 5:50 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Britain has condemned the expulsion of two U.K. diplomats from Belarus, saying authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko was trying to “hide the oppression of his own people.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the diplomats, who include Britain’s defense attache, were “legitimately observing protests.” He said their expulsion “is wholly unjustified.”

Belarus has seen three months of mass protests since Lukashenko declared himself the winner of a disputed election in August.

The U.K. has imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and his allies following the election and the violent crackdown on protesters.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Raab accused Lukashenko of “a concerted campaign of harassment aimed at activists, media and now diplomats.”

“Instead of trying to bully those shining a light on his repression, Mr. Lukashenko must agree to free and fair elections and enable those responsible for violence against demonstrators to be held to account,” he said.

Lukashenko, who has suppressed opposition and independent news media since coming to power in 1994, has refused dialogue with opponents and has accused Western countries of inciting the protests.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hundreds of Native American treaties are now available online for the first time