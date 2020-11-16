Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

British diplomat praised for saving drowning woman in China

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 9:12 pm
1 min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — A British diplomat is being praised for saving a drowning woman in southwestern China.

Stephen Ellison jumped into a stream to rescue the woman after she fell into the water in a village on the outskirts of Chongqing. Ellison is the British consul general in the Chinese city.

Ellison, 61, told the BBC he had seen the woman pulled under a bridge with her head under the water.

“So really, there wasn’t a lot of time to do anything other than to get in,” Ellison said.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Cisco: Federal technology experts provide insight into how video teleconferencing systems have evolved in importance during the pandemic in this exclusive executive briefing.

Footage shot by onlookers showed Ellison tearing off his shoes and jumping in fully clothed. A life ring was thrown to the pair but Ellison swam to the bank by himself as others pulled the woman from the water.

Ellison received overwhelming praise on the Chinese internet, with some contrasting his fast action during the Saturday morning incident with the relative passivity of the onlookers. Footage posted online racked up millions of views, with commenters praising the selfless act.

“We welcome this type of foreigner. Saving lives really has no borders,” read one comment on the Twitter-like Wechat microblogging forum.

China-Britain relations have been under strain in recent months over trade, London’s condemnation of China’s crackdown on opposition figures in the former British colony of Hong Kong and Beijing’s detention of more than 1 million members of Muslim minority groups in the northwestern territory of Xinjiang.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO produces pictorial directory as new members of Congress settle in their positions