On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Canada says airline aid contingent on refunding customers

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 4:29 pm
< a min read
      

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s government will soon announce aid for the country’s airline industry but the help will be contingent on carriers providing refunds to passengers whose flights were cancelled, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Sunday.

Canada’s commercial airlines have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with passenger levels down as much as 90%.

Airlines have cancelled numerous pre-booked trips, offering passengers credits or vouchers instead of refunds.

“Before we spend one penny of taxpayer money on airlines, we will ensure Canadians get their refunds,” Garneau said in a statement ahead of talks later in the week. “We will ensure Canadians and regional communities retain air connections to the rest of Canada.”

        Insight by RSA: Leaders in innovation examine identity and access management tactics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The U.S. and European countries, including France and Germany, have offered billions in financial relief for their struggling airlines. Canada has provided no industry-specific bailout to airlines.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta