WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In a story November 9, 2020, about the Polish president signing a deal that enhances U.S. military presence in his country, The Associated Press erroneously reported the location that the U.S. Army V Corps overseas headquarters will be moved from Germany to Poland. It will be moved from Fort Knox in the United States.

