On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Dozens arrested at latest Belarus election, police protests

By The Associated Press
November 7, 2020 10:38 am
< a min read
      

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police in the capital of Belarus detained dozens of demonstrators Saturday as medical workers and women held separate marches to denounce violence against anti-government protesters and to call on the country’s authoritarian president to step down. .

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reiterated that he would not give in to the three-month-long wave of daily protests spurred by his disputed election to a sixth term.

Official results of the country’s Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko 80% of the vote. office; the opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.

About 50 doctors and medical workers marched through Minsk on Saturday holding photographs of people injured by police rubber bullets, stun grenades and water cannon during previous demonstrations. Hundreds of people also took part in a separate women’s protest march that has become a regular Saturday event.

        Insight by AT&T: In this exclusive Federal News Network ebook, CIOs and technology executives from civilian agencies tell their pandemic success stories and how it’s setting their IT modernization and digital transformation journeys up for future success.

Belarusian human rights organization Viasna said at least 47 people were detained by police at the actions.

Lukashenko, who has refused dialogue with the opposition, renewed his defiance on Saturday.

“Only the strong and those who can stand firm are respected in the world. We will stand,” he said.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta