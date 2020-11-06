On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

EXPLAINER: What would a recount in Georgia look like?

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 2:29 pm
1 min read
      

They’re still counting votes across Georgia, and it’s really, really close. While Democrat Joe Biden surpassed President Donald Trump early Friday, his lead is very narrow, and under Georgia law a candidate can request a recount if the margin is within 0.5 percentage points, which is the case here.

We asked Kate Brumback, a reporter for The Associated Press in Atlanta, what could happen next.

WHERE IS ALL THIS GOING?

With a margin this small, the secretary of state said this morning there will probably be a recount. Either candidate can make the request. The Trump campaign is trailing right now, and it seems like he would be likely to ask for one. But if Trump ends up ahead, it could be the Biden campaign asking for a recount.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the human resources department of the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer for the U.S. House of Representatives is trying to make members’ lives easier in this free webinar.

HOW WOULD IT WORK?

Well, according to the secretary of state’s office, the recount will be done on high-speed scanners at each county’s central election office.

So first they create a test deck and count them by hand. Then they put those same ballots through the scanner and see if the tallies match. If they do, and the election workers determine the scanner is working accurately, every single ballot will then be rescanned.

HOW MIGHT THIS END?

Of course it’s too soon to tell in this case. But the AP’s research shows that there have been at least 31 statewide recounts since 2000. And of those, only three changed the outcome of the election. The initial margins in those races were all under 300 votes.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Louisiana Guard continues to provide operations support after Hurricane Zeta