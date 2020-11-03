On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn’t called Florida

By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 11:41 pm
WHY AP HASN’T CALLED FLORIDA:

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were locked in a tight race in Florida late Tuesday, and it was too early for The Associated Press to call the perennial battleground state.

Florida has a history of close elections, including the state’s 2018 governor’s race, which went to a recount. The AP was waiting on more vote count to come in from south Florida, including Miami-Dade County, the largest county in the state.

