Explosion at VA hospital investigated; no word on injuries

By The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 9:39 am
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire and explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut.

Connecticut state police said Friday that they’re assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

There are no details on deaths, injuries or the cause of the explosion. State police say they are sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

