Fire in Hong Kong residential neighborhood turns deadly

HONG KONG (AP) — A fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has “caused a number of deaths and injuries,” city authorities said.

The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, a usually bustling area in Kowloon, packed with old apartment blocks, shops, and businesses, according to a police report.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a statement shortly after midnight saying that she was “deeply saddened that the fire in Yau Ma Tei last night caused a number of deaths and injuries.”

Video from local broadcaster TVB showed people on stretchers and in ambulances.

