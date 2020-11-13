GOP captures second Democratic US House seat in California

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
November 13, 2020 8:40 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Young Kim has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros in Southern California.

The contest was a rematch from 2018, when Cisneros delivered an upset in what had been a longstanding GOP district anchored in Orange County.

Kim’s victory Wednesday in the 39th Congressional District overcame President Donald Trump’s poor performance in heavily Democratic California, where he got only one-third of the votes. Kim won her race with 51% of the vote.

The former state lawmaker was born in South Korea and grew up in Guam. Another California Republican born in South Korea — Michelle Steel — defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda in another Orange County district.

