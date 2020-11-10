On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Israel says Hezbollah drone downed in Israeli airspace

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 10:06 am
< a min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Tuesday said it shot down a drone belonging to Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group that entered Israeli airspace.

In a brief statement, the military said it had monitored the aircraft throughout the incident and there was no danger to Israeli communities or forces.

It said the army remained on “elevated readiness and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty,” raising the possibility of an Israeli reprisal.

Israel and Hezbollah are bitter enemies that fought a monthlong war in 2006. A U.N.-brokered cease-fire has largely kept things quiet since then, but the sides have had several small clashes, most recently last summer.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or the Lebanese government.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hundreds of Native American treaties are now available online for the first time