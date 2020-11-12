On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Government News

Officials: 7 peacekeepers killed in Sinai helicopter crash

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
November 12, 2020 8:41 am
< a min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli and Egyptian officials say a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, killing at least seven people, including several Americans.

The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday in Sinai. The Egyptian official said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure.

The helicopter belonged to the multinational force, known as MFO, which monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.

        Insight by Appian: Learn how the Air Force has benefitted from the CON-IT program in this free webinar.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|18 Big Data for Energy Optimization Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery