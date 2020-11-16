On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Officials: Deputies shoot, kill armed man after traffic stop

By The Associated Press
November 16, 2020 6:27 pm
An armed man was fatally shot during a confrontation with South Florida deputies Monday morning, officials said.

The shooting occurred along a Dania Beach road after a traffic stop, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies attempted to stop a silver Lexus for a possible stolen tag, and the driver hopped out and ran away, the sheriff’s office said. The news release said deputies were chasing the man on foot when the shooting occurred. Deputies began CPR, and rescue workers pronounced the man dead at the scene. A gun was recovered near the body, officials said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately release details about how many deputies fired their weapons. Officials didn’t release the names or races of the deputies or the man who was shot.

State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.

