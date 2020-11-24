On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Oklahoma City police kill boy, 15, during robbery attempt

By The Associated Press
November 24, 2020 12:15 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City officers fatally shot a 15-year-old boy who had tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint, police said.

Five officers opened fire on Stavian Rodriguez after he crawled out a drive-thru window of the store Monday night with a gun in his hand, according to Sgt. Gary Knight. He said a sixth officer on the scene fired a non-lethal round.

Rodriquez had dropped the weapon as ordered by officers before the shooting, but appeared to be reaching for perhaps another weapon when he was shot, Knight said. One weapon was recovered at the scene, but Knight said police are not releasing information about it or whether other weapons were found.

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he died. It was not clear how many shots were fired or how many times Rodriguez was struck, Knight said.

Officers Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton, along with Sgt. Sarah Carli are all on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting, according to Knight.

