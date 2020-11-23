On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments

By The Associated Press
November 23, 2020 6:48 am
NEW YORK (AP) — A young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party, police said.

The first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg, New York Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said during a news conference. It wasn’t known what prompted that shooting.

The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, and police said it’s believed to be related to the first shooting. A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old, according to preliminary information from police. They were expected to survive, police said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police said they were looking for more than one suspect in the apartment shooting.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooters in either incident.

